How to Watch Tommy Fleetwood at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tommy Fleetwood will compete in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 after a 46th-place finish in Cromwell, Connecticut at the Travelers Championship.
How to Watch Tommy Fleetwood at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Fleetwood's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Fleetwood has finished below par four times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Fleetwood has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
46
-4
$23,679
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+7
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
35
+1
$41,832
May 19-22
PGA Championship
5
-3
$530,417
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
59
-12
$20,202
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
