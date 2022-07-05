How to Watch Tyrrell Hatton at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tyrrell Hatton hits the links July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Country Club of Brookline following a 56th-place finish in the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts his last time in competition.
How to Watch Tyrrell Hatton at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Hatton's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hatton has finished below par twice, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Hatton has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
56
+13
$38,511
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+8
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
13
E
$253,750
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
37
+4
$41,850
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
26
-7
$54,844
