Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Viktor Hovland plays his shot from the 17th fairway during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Viktor Hovland takes the course in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 in North Berwick, United Kingdom. He's looking for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts.

How to Watch Viktor Hovland at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Hovland's Statistics

Hovland has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Hovland has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +7 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 51 +5 $29,760 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 21 -2 $98,700 May 19-22 PGA Championship 41 +5 $43,839 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 27 +4 $111,000

Regional restrictions apply.