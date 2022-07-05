How to Watch Will Zalatoris at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Will Zalatoris plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Last time out at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts, Will Zalatoris posted a second-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open trying to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Will Zalatoris at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Zalatoris' Statistics

Zalatoris has finished in the top five in each of his last two tournaments.

Zalatoris has finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in four straight rounds.

Zalatoris has finished below par six times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 four times.

Zalatoris has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 2 -5 $1,557,687 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 5 -6 $411,600 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 2 -5 $1,620,000 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -4 $0

