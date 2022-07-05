How to Watch Will Zalatoris at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last time out at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts, Will Zalatoris posted a second-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open trying to improve on that finish.
How to Watch Will Zalatoris at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Zalatoris' Statistics
- Zalatoris has finished in the top five in each of his last two tournaments.
- Zalatoris has finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in four straight rounds.
- Zalatoris has finished below par six times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 four times.
- Zalatoris has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
2
-5
$1,557,687
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
5
-6
$411,600
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
2
-5
$1,620,000
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
