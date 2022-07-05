How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Wyndham Clark finished the weekend at -7, good for a 35th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 looking for a better finish.
How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Clark's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Clark has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Clark has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
35
-7
$43,243
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
7
-10
$273,325
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
