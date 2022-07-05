How to Watch Xander Schauffele at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Xander Schauffele enters the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open after shooting -19 to win the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut in his most recent tournament.
How to Watch Xander Schauffele at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Schauffele's Statistics
- Schauffele will take aim at his sixth straight finish in the top 20 this week.
- Schauffele has qualified for the weekend in five straight events.
- Schauffele has finished six rounds within five strokes of the top score carded that round.
- Schauffele has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Schauffele has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day 10 times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
1
-19
$1,494,000
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
18
-2
$142,800
May 19-22
PGA Championship
13
E
$253,750
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
5
-23
$336,700
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)