How to Watch Aaron Baddeley at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

January 17, 2021; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Aaron Baddeley lines up his putt on the first hole during the final round of the Sony Open golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Baddeley hits the links July 7-10 in the 2022 Barbasol Championship at TPC Deere Run following a 51st-place finish in the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois his last time in competition.

How to Watch Aaron Baddeley at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Baddeley's Statistics

Baddeley has carded four straight under-par rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Baddeley has finished below par five times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Baddeley has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Baddeley did not make the cut when he last played the course at Keene Trace Golf Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 51 -7 $16,880 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +18 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +2 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 18 -7 $92,606 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC E $0

