How to Watch Aaron Rai at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 25, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Aaron Rai plays a shot from the second tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In his competition at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Aaron Rai carded a 40th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open aiming for a better finish.

How to Watch Aaron Rai at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Rai's Statistics

Rai will seek to make the cut for the sixth straight event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Rai has finished below par seven times, while also carding 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.

Rai has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 40 -6 $36,105 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 13 -8 $160,515 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 26 -1 $89,400 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 68 +9 $17,556 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 46 -14 $25,680

