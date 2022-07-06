How to Watch Aaron Rai at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his competition at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Aaron Rai carded a 40th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open aiming for a better finish.
How to Watch Aaron Rai at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Rai's Statistics
- Rai will seek to make the cut for the sixth straight event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Rai has finished below par seven times, while also carding 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.
- Rai has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
40
-6
$36,105
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
13
-8
$160,515
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
26
-1
$89,400
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
68
+9
$17,556
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
46
-14
$25,680
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)