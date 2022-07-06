How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Alex Smalley enters play July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at TPC Deere Run following a 16th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois his last time in competition.
How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Smalley's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Smalley has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Smalley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
21
-6
$94,830
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+7
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
27
E
$56,333
