Mar 3, 2017; Mexico City, MEX; Alexander Noren plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the WGC - Mexico Championship golf tournament at Club de Golf Chapultepec. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links July 7-10, Alexander Noren will aim to build upon his last performance in the Genesis Scottish Open. In 2018, he shot -4 and placed 16th at The Country Club of Brookline.

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Noren's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Noren has finished two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Noren has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +6 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +4 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +6 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 12 -20 $193,375 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 42 -5 $27,600

