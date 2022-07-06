How to Watch Andres Romero at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Andres Romero didn't fare well the last time he took the course in the Barbasol Championship in 2021, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Keene Trace Golf Club.
How to Watch Andres Romero at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Romero's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Romero has finished below par once, while also carding one bogey-free round and one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Romero has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
- Romero did not make the cut when he last played the course at Keene Trace Golf Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
E
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MC
+6
$0
August 5- 8
Barracuda Championship
MC
+5
$0
July 15-18
Barbasol Championship
MC
+1
$0
July 8-11
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
