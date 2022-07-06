Anirban Lahiri at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Anirban Lahiri at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Anirban Lahiri will compete July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom. In his last tournament he placed 51st in the John Deere Classic, shooting -7 at TPC Deere Run.
How to Watch Anirban Lahiri at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Lahiri's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Lahiri has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Lahiri has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
51
-7
$16,880
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+6
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
6
-3
$303,750
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)