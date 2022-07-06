Arjun Atwal at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Arjun Atwal at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Arjun Atwal lines up a putt on the 18th hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Arjun Atwal looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run when he tees off in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

How to Watch Arjun Atwal at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Atwal's Statistics

Atwal has finished below par once and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Atwal has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Atwal struggled, failing to make the cut the last time he played Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +2 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +2 $0 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship 71 +4 $13,195 July 15-18 Barbasol Championship MC +2 $0 July 8-11 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0

