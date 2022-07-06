Arjun Atwal at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Arjun Atwal at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Arjun Atwal looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run when he tees off in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
How to Watch Arjun Atwal at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Atwal's Statistics
- Atwal has finished below par once and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Atwal has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- Atwal struggled, failing to make the cut the last time he played Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+2
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+2
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
71
+4
$13,195
July 15-18
Barbasol Championship
MC
+2
$0
July 8-11
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
