How to Watch Austin Cook at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Austin Cook finished 47th in the Barbasol Championship in 2021, shooting a -9 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher July 7-10 at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
How to Watch Austin Cook at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Cook's Statistics
- Cook has qualified for the weekend three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Cook has carded four straight under-par rounds.
- Cook has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Cook has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- In 2021, Cook's last time competing at Keene Trace Golf Club, he placed 47th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
63
-1
$18,343
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
13
-8
$160,515
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
E
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
