How to Watch Austin Cook at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 11, 2021; Ridgeland, South Carolina, USA; Austin Cook putts on the 10th green during the second round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Cook finished 47th in the Barbasol Championship in 2021, shooting a -9 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher July 7-10 at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

How to Watch Austin Cook at the Barbasol Championship

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
  • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

Cook's Statistics

  • Cook has qualified for the weekend three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
  • Cook has carded four straight under-par rounds.
  • Cook has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
  • He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Cook has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
  • In 2021, Cook's last time competing at Keene Trace Golf Club, he placed 47th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

16

-12

$97,803

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

63

-1

$18,343

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

13

-8

$160,515

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

MC

E

$0

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

MC

+1

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Barbasol Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV

