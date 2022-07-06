How to Watch Austin Cook at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Austin Cook finished 47th in the Barbasol Championship in 2021, shooting a -9 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher July 7-10 at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

How to Watch Austin Cook at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Cook's Statistics

Cook has qualified for the weekend three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Cook has carded four straight under-par rounds.

Cook has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Cook has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

In 2021, Cook's last time competing at Keene Trace Golf Club, he placed 47th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 16 -12 $97,803 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 63 -1 $18,343 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 13 -8 $160,515 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC E $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +1 $0

