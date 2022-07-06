How to Watch Austin Smotherman at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Austin Smotherman hits the links in the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. He's looking for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Smotherman's Statistics
- Smotherman has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Smotherman has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
44
-2
$30,015
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
63
+6
$18,228
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
25
-17
$68,445
