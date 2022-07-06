How to Watch Ben Crane at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ben Crane didn't fare well the last time he took the course in the Barbasol Championship in 2021, missing the cut. He seeks better results this time around at Keene Trace Golf Club.
How to Watch Ben Crane at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Crane's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Crane has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Crane has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
- He missed the cut the last time he golfed Keene Trace Golf Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+3
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
63
+4
$19,053
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+1
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+12
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+2
$0
