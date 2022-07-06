How to Watch Ben Martin at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Ben Martin shot -7 and placed 58th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Keene Trace Golf Club July 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Barbasol Championship.

How to Watch Ben Martin at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Martin's Statistics

Martin has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Martin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Martin last played this course in 2021, placing 58th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +3 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 53 +1 $20,387 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 51 +8 $21,762 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC E $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 59 E $17,680

