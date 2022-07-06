How to Watch Ben Martin at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ben Martin shot -7 and placed 58th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Keene Trace Golf Club July 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Barbasol Championship.
How to Watch Ben Martin at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Martin's Statistics
- Martin has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Martin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Martin last played this course in 2021, placing 58th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
Date
Tournament
Finish
Score
Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+3
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
53
+1
$20,387
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
51
+8
$21,762
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
E
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
59
E
$17,680
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
