How to Watch Bill Haas at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Bill Haas looks to show better in the 2022 Barbasol Championship than the last time he played in this tournament in 2021 when he failed to make the cut.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
Haas' Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Haas has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Haas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- Haas did not play well, missing the cut the last time he played Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
E
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+2
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
27
E
$56,333
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
65
-11
$19,292
