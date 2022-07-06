How to Watch Bill Haas at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Bill Haas putts on the ninth green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Haas looks to show better in the 2022 Barbasol Championship than the last time he played in this tournament in 2021 when he failed to make the cut.

How to Watch Bill Haas at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Haas' Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Haas has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Haas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Haas did not play well, missing the cut the last time he played Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC E $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 25 -8 $61,835 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +2 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 27 E $56,333 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 65 -11 $19,292

