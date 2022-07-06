How to Watch Bo Hoag at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Bo Hoag of Columbus Ohio putts on the 14th green during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Bo Hoag will appear July 7-10 in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky. In his last tournament he took 16th in the John Deere Classic, shooting -12 at TPC Deere Run.

How to Watch Bo Hoag at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:

Hoag's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Hoag has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Hoag has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Hoag last played this course in 2021, placing 11th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 16 -12 $97,803 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +6 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +7 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +10 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +7 $0

