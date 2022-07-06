How to Watch Bo Hoag at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Bo Hoag will appear July 7-10 in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky. In his last tournament he took 16th in the John Deere Classic, shooting -12 at TPC Deere Run.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
Hoag's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Hoag has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Hoag has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Hoag last played this course in 2021, placing 11th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+6
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+7
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+10
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+7
$0
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
