How to Watch Bo Van Pelt at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Bo Van Pelt looks to improve upon his 31st-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club July 7-10.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Van Pelt's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Van Pelt has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Van Pelt has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Van Pelt last played this course in 2021, finishing 31st in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+2
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
53
+1
$20,387
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+8
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+11
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+4
$0
