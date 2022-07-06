May 20, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Branden Grace looks on after playing his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Branden Grace enters play in North Berwick, United Kingdom ranked No. 132 in the world, and is seeking better results July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open after missing the cut in his most recent competition, the U.S. Open

How to Watch Branden Grace at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Grace's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Grace has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Grace has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 38 -15 $36,855 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +6 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 35 -6 $38,171

