How to Watch Branden Grace at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 20, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Branden Grace looks on after playing his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Branden Grace enters play in North Berwick, United Kingdom ranked No. 132 in the world, and is seeking better results July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open after missing the cut in his most recent competition, the U.S. Open

How to Watch Branden Grace at the Genesis Scottish Open

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
  • Course: The Renaissance Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Grace's Statistics

  • Over his last eight rounds, Grace has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Grace has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 16-19

U.S. Open

MC

+5

$0

May 19-22

PGA Championship

MC

+5

$0

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

38

-15

$36,855

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

MC

+6

$0

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

35

-6

$38,171

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Genesis Scottish Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Regional restrictions apply.

