How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Brandon Hagy reacts to missing a putt on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Last competition at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, Brandon Hagy carded a 63rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Barbasol Championship looking to improve on that finish.

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Hagy's Statistics

Hagy has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Hagy has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 63 -2 $15,407 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +6 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 64 +5 $18,531 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +11 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0

