How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last competition at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, Brandon Hagy carded a 63rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Barbasol Championship looking to improve on that finish.
How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Hagy's Statistics
- Hagy has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Hagy has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
63
-2
$15,407
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+6
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
64
+5
$18,531
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+11
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
