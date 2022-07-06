How to Watch Brett Drewitt at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 11, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Brett Drewitt putts on the tenth hole during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Brett Drewitt looks to improve upon his 27th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club July 7-10.

How to Watch Brett Drewitt at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Drewitt's Statistics

Drewitt has finished below par twice and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Drewitt has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 53 +1 $20,387 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -3 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +4 $0

Regional restrictions apply.