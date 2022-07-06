Brian Davis at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Brian Davis at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Nov 8, 2015; Jackson, MS, USA; Brian Davis Putts the ball on the first green during the fourth day of the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson. Mandatory Credit: Spruce Derden-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Davis looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run when he tees off in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

How to Watch Brian Davis at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Davis' Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Davis has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Davis has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.

Davis missed the cut when he last played the course at Keene Trace Golf Club (2019).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +5 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +10 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +10 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 61 -1 $8,177

