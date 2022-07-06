Brian Davis at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Brian Davis at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brian Davis looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run when he tees off in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Davis' Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Davis has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Davis has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
- Davis missed the cut when he last played the course at Keene Trace Golf Club (2019).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+5
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+10
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+10
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
61
-1
$8,177
