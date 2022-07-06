How to Watch Brian Harman at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brian Harman hits the links July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at TPC River Highlands following an eighth-place finish in the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut his last time in competition.
How to Watch Brian Harman at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
Harman's Statistics
- Harman will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight event.
- Harman has carded an under-par score in six straight rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Harman has finished below par eight times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Harman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 12 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
8
-11
$243,605
June 16-19
U.S. Open
43
+8
$59,332
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
18
-2
$142,800
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
34
+4
$61,607
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Time
(Start your free trial today!)