How to Watch Brian Stuard at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 20, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Brian Stuard putts on the 3rd green during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Stuard looks for a better result in the 2022 Barbasol Championship after he took 15th shooting -17 in this tournament a year ago at Keene Trace Golf Club.

How to Watch Brian Stuard at the Barbasol Championship

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
  • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Stuard's Statistics

  • Over his last six rounds, Stuard has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.
  • He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Stuard has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
  • In his last appearance at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021, Stuard placed 15th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

MC

+7

$0

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

E

$0

June 16-19

U.S. Open

MC

+5

$0

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

MC

+8

$0

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

MC

+3

$0

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Barbasol Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
