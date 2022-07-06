How to Watch Brian Stuard at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brian Stuard looks for a better result in the 2022 Barbasol Championship after he took 15th shooting -17 in this tournament a year ago at Keene Trace Golf Club.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Stuard's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Stuard has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Stuard has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- In his last appearance at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021, Stuard placed 15th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+7
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
E
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+8
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
