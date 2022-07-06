How to Watch Brian Stuard at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 20, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Brian Stuard putts on the 3rd green during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Stuard looks for a better result in the 2022 Barbasol Championship after he took 15th shooting -17 in this tournament a year ago at Keene Trace Golf Club.

How to Watch Brian Stuard at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club

Stuard's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Stuard has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Stuard has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

In his last appearance at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021, Stuard placed 15th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +7 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC E $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +8 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0

