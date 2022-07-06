How to Watch Brice Garnett at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brice Garnett looks for a better result in the 2022 Barbasol Championship after he placed 72nd shooting -3 in this tournament a year ago at Keene Trace Golf Club.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
Garnett's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Garnett has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last six rounds, Garnett has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- The last time Garnett golfed this course (2021), he placed 72nd.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
15
-19
$161,525
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+6
$0
