Callum Tarren at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Callum Tarren at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Callum Tarren plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Callum Tarren hits the links July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at TPC Deere Run following a sixth-place finish in the John Deere Classic in the most recent competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Callum Tarren at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club

Tarren's Statistics

Tarren has carded four straight under-par rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Tarren has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over his last 10 rounds, Tarren has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 6 -16 $248,500 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 31 +6 $100,331 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +6 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 46 -14 $25,680

