Callum Tarren at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Callum Tarren at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Callum Tarren hits the links July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at TPC Deere Run following a sixth-place finish in the John Deere Classic in the most recent competition he appeared in.
How to Watch Callum Tarren at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Tarren's Statistics
- Tarren has carded four straight under-par rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Tarren has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Tarren has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
6
-16
$248,500
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
31
+6
$100,331
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+6
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
46
-14
$25,680
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)