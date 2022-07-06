How to Watch Cameron Smith at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he finished 49th in this tournament a year ago, Cameron Smith has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom July 7-10.
How to Watch Cameron Smith at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Smith's Statistics
- Smith has finished below par four times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 three times.
- Smith has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+6
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
48
E
$22,568
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
13
-3
$221,400
May 19-22
PGA Championship
13
E
$253,750
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)