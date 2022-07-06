Skip to main content

How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 20, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Cameron Tringale plays his shot from the 12th fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 55 player in golf, Cameron Tringale, looks for a better result in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open having failed to make the cut at Riviera CC in 2018.

How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the Genesis Scottish Open

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
  • Course: The Renaissance Club
  • Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

Tringale's Statistics

  • Tringale has finished below par four times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
  • He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Tringale has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

-1

$0

June 16-19

U.S. Open

14

+2

$241,302

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

48

+4

$32,040

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

MC

+4

$0

May 19-22

PGA Championship

41

+5

$43,839

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Genesis Scottish Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
