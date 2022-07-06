How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The No. 55 player in golf, Cameron Tringale, looks for a better result in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open having failed to make the cut at Riviera CC in 2018.
How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Tringale's Statistics
- Tringale has finished below par four times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Tringale has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
48
+4
$32,040
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+4
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
41
+5
$43,839
