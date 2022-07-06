How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 3, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Camilo Villegas lines up a putt on the seventh green during the second round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Camilo Villegas shot -8 and took 53rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Keene Trace Golf Club July 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Barbasol Championship.

How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Villegas' Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Villegas has finished below par once, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Villegas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

The last time Villegas played this course (2021), he finished 53rd.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +2 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +3 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 53 +6 $27,994 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +2 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 56 +9 $20,790

Regional restrictions apply.