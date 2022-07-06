How to Watch Chase Seiffert at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Chase Seiffert lines up a putt on the eighth green during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Seiffert hits the links July 7-10 in the 2022 Barbasol Championship after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2021.

How to Watch Chase Seiffert at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Seiffert's Statistics

Seiffert has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Seiffert has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Seiffert failed to make the cut when he last played the course at Keene Trace Golf Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +9 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 28 -4 $57,047 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +3 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 46 +6 $26,670

