How to Watch Chase Seiffert at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Chase Seiffert hits the links July 7-10 in the 2022 Barbasol Championship after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2021.
How to Watch Chase Seiffert at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Seiffert's Statistics
- Seiffert has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Seiffert has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- Seiffert failed to make the cut when he last played the course at Keene Trace Golf Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+9
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
28
-4
$57,047
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
46
+6
$26,670
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)