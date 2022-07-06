Skip to main content

How to Watch Chase Seiffert at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Chase Seiffert lines up a putt on the eighth green during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Seiffert hits the links July 7-10 in the 2022 Barbasol Championship after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2021.

How to Watch Chase Seiffert at the Barbasol Championship

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
  • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Seiffert's Statistics

  • Seiffert has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Seiffert has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
  • Seiffert failed to make the cut when he last played the course at Keene Trace Golf Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

MC

-2

$0

June 16-19

U.S. Open

MC

+9

$0

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

28

-4

$57,047

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

MC

+3

$0

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

46

+6

$26,670

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Barbasol Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
USATSI_18642353
