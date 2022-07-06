How to Watch Chris Stroud at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he finished 35th in this tournament a year ago, Chris Stroud has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky July 7-10.
How to Watch Chris Stroud at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Stroud's Statistics
- Stroud has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Stroud has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+5
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
49
-5
$21,089
January 20-23
The American Express
MC
-4
$0
November 18-21
The RSM Classic
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
