How to Watch Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Christiaan Bezuidenhout hits the links July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at TPC Deere Run after a second-place finish in the John Deere Classic in the most recent competition he appeared in.
How to Watch Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Bezuidenhout's Statistics
- Bezuidenhout has ended within three strokes of the best score of the day in three straight rounds.
- Bezuidenhout has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Bezuidenhout has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
2
-18
$631,900
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+4
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
15
-3
$132,300
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+6
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
12
-20
$193,375
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
