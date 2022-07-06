How to Watch Collin Morikawa at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last time out at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts, Collin Morikawa carded a fifth-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open aiming to improve on that finish.
How to Watch Collin Morikawa at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Morikawa's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Morikawa has finished below par four times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Morikawa has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
5
-2
$674,953
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+4
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
40
+2
$30,660
May 19-22
PGA Championship
55
+8
$27,925
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
26
-7
$54,844
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)