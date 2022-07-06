How to Watch Conrad Shindler at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he takes the course July 7-10, Conrad Shindler will look to build upon his last performance in the Barbasol Championship. In 2018, he shot -16 and finished 15th at TPC River Highlands.
How to Watch Conrad Shindler at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Shindler's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Shindler has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Shindler has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- Shindler last played at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2018 and finished 15th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
43
-5
$31,125
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
38
-15
$36,855
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)