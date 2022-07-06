How to Watch Conrad Shindler at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

When he takes the course July 7-10, Conrad Shindler will look to build upon his last performance in the Barbasol Championship. In 2018, he shot -16 and finished 15th at TPC River Highlands.

How to Watch Conrad Shindler at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Shindler's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Shindler has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Shindler has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Shindler last played at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2018 and finished 15th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 43 -5 $31,125 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 38 -15 $36,855

