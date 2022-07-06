How to Watch D.A. Points at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
D.A. Points looks to perform better in the 2022 Barbasol Championship than the last time he played in this tournament in 2021 when he failed to make the cut.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Points' Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Points has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Points has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- The last time he competed at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021, Points missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+2
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+7
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
67
E
$15,111
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
62
+1
$8,103
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
55
-3
$8,658
