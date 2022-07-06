February 8, 2019; Pebble Beach, CA, USA; Bill Murray celebrates after his partner D.A. Points (not pictured) made a putt on the 14th hole during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

D.A. Points looks to perform better in the 2022 Barbasol Championship than the last time he played in this tournament in 2021 when he failed to make the cut.

How to Watch D.A. Points at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Points' Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Points has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Points has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

The last time he competed at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021, Points missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +2 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +7 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 67 E $15,111 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 62 +1 $8,103 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 55 -3 $8,658

