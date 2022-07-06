D.J. Trahan putts during the Barracuda Championship PGA golf tournament at Montr ux Golf and Country Club in Reno, Nevada on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Barracuda Golf Sunday 189 D.J. Trahan putts during the Barracuda Championship PGA golf tournament at Montreux Golf and Country Club in Reno, Nevada on Sunday, July 28, 2019.

D.J. Trahan takes to the links in the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. He's aiming for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.

How to Watch D.J. Trahan at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club

Trahan's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Trahan has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Trahan has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Trahan did not play well, failing to make the cut the last time he golfed Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +5 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC -1 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 50 -4 $9,195 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 59 -2 $8,436 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC -4 $17,661

