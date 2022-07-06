How to Watch Danny Willett at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 13, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Danny Willett plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 33rd in this tournament a year ago, Danny Willett has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom July 7-10.

How to Watch Danny Willett at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Willett's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Willett has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Willett has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 28 -4 $57,047 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +8 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC E $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 51 -3 $19,653

