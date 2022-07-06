How to Watch David Lingmerth at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

David Lingmerth looks to improve upon his 11th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club July 7-10.

How to Watch David Lingmerth at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Lingmerth's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Lingmerth has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Lingmerth has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Lingmerth last played this course in 2021, placing 11th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 49 +10 $44,038 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +2 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 48 +4 $32,040 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 46 +6 $26,670

