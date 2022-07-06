How to Watch David Lipsky at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 3, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; David Lipsky plays his shot from the 18th fairway during the second round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Last time out at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, David Lipsky carded a 24th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open looking for better results.

How to Watch David Lipsky at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Lipsky's Statistics

Lipsky has carded four straight under-par rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Lipsky has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Lipsky has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 24 -11 $57,865 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC E $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +2 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 37 +2 $51,000 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 48 +3 $22,092

