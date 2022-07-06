How to Watch David Skinns at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 13, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; David Skinns putts for birdie on the 18th green during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament, David Skinns missed the cut at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois. He'll be after better results July 7-10 in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

How to Watch David Skinns at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club

Skinns' Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Skinns has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Skinns has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 64 +5 $18,531 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 38 -15 $36,855 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +5 $0

