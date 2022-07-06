How to Watch Dawie Van Der Walt at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Dawie Van Der Walt takes to the links in the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. He's aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.
How to Watch Dawie Van Der Walt at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Van Der Walt's Statistics
- Van Der Walt has finished below par four times and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Van Der Walt has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+2
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
70
+8
$18,009
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
81
-6
$16,562
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
41
+5
$33,750
