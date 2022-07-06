How to Watch Dean Burmester at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 19, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Dean Burmester plays his second shot on the 15th fairway during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament, Dean Burmester missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada. He'll be after a better result July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom.

How to Watch Dean Burmester at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Burmester's Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Burmester has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Burmester has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +5 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +7 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +3 $0 July 15-18 The Open Championship 40 -1 $45,417

