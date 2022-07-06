How to Watch Dean Burmester at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament, Dean Burmester missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada. He'll be after a better result July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom.
How to Watch Dean Burmester at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Burmester's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Burmester has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Burmester has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+5
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+7
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+3
$0
July 15-18
The Open Championship
40
-1
$45,417
