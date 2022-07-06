How to Watch Doc Redman at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Doc Redman putts on the ninth hole during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

At the John Deere Classic, Doc Redman struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Deere Run. He's looking for a better outcome in the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

How to Watch Doc Redman at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Redman's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Redman has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last six rounds.

Over his last six rounds, Redman has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC E $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +8 $0

