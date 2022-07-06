How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he takes the course July 7-10, Dylan Frittelli will look to improve upon his last performance in the Genesis Scottish Open. In 2019, he shot -4 and finished 28th at TPC Deere Run.
How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Frittelli's Statistics
- Frittelli has carded four straight under-par rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Frittelli has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Frittelli has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+5
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
61
+3
$19,314
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
35
+1
$41,832
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
69
-10
$18,564
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)