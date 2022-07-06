How to Watch Dylan Wu at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, Dylan Wu ended the weekend at -8, good for a 43rd-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 looking for a higher finish.
How to Watch Dylan Wu at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Wu's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Wu has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Wu has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
43
-8
$21,975
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+9
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
62
+13
$19,800
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)