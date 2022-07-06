How to Watch Dylan Wu at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Dylan Wu putts on the ninth green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, Dylan Wu ended the weekend at -8, good for a 43rd-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 looking for a higher finish.

How to Watch Dylan Wu at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:

Wu's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Wu has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Wu has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 43 -8 $21,975 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +3 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +9 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +3 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 62 +13 $19,800

