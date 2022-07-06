How to Watch Fabian Gomez at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his competition at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, Fabian Gomez posted a 43rd-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Barbasol Championship looking for a better finish.
How to Watch Fabian Gomez at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Gomez's Statistics
- Gomez has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Gomez has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- He missed the cut the last time he competed at Keene Trace Golf Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
43
-8
$21,975
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+5
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
50
-4
$9,317
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+9
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)