How to Watch Fabian Gomez at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Fabian Gomez of Chaco Argentina reacts to missing a putt on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

In his competition at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, Fabian Gomez posted a 43rd-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Barbasol Championship looking for a better finish.

How to Watch Fabian Gomez at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:

Gomez's Statistics

Gomez has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Gomez has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

He missed the cut the last time he competed at Keene Trace Golf Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 43 -8 $21,975 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +5 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +4 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 50 -4 $9,317 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +9 $0

