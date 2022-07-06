How to Watch Gary Woodland at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last competition at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts, Gary Woodland carded a 10th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open trying for better results.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Woodland's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Woodland has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Woodland has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
10
E
$407,220
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+5
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+4
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
34
+4
$61,607
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+5
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
