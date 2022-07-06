How to Watch Gary Woodland at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Gary Woodland reacts after playing his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Last competition at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts, Gary Woodland carded a 10th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open trying for better results.

How to Watch Gary Woodland at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Woodland's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Woodland has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Woodland has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 10 E $407,220 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +5 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +4 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 34 +4 $61,607 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +5 $0

