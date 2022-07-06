How to Watch Grayson Murray at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the John Deere Classic, Grayson Murray struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Deere Run. He's looking for better results in the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
How to Watch Grayson Murray at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Murray's Statistics
- Murray has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Murray has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- Murray failed to make the cut when he last played the course at Keene Trace Golf Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
63
+18
$36,843
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
13
-11
$147,825
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+5
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+1
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)